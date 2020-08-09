Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project would be re-introducing animal insemination in the State in to enhance the reproductive capacities of dairy cattle, the State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba Muhammad has announced.

‘We are making arrangements to start the activity in the first quarter of 2021, most likely at Kadawa, in Garun Malam Local Government Area to help herdsmen in the Kano to improve productivity and profitability of their dairy enterprise,’ he stated.

In artificial insemination bulls of superior quality can be efficiently exploited to inseminate the female animals, resulting in improved breed and milk yields.

The Project Coordinator stated this while receiving Kano State executives of Fulbe Development and Cultural Organization (FUDECO), led by the State Coordinator, Abdullahi Isa, at the Project office in Kano.

‘This is one of the strategies we have adapted to effect change in the living condition of the herdsmen. Ordinarily, our local cow breed produces not more than 1.5 liters daily while up to 15 liters or more can be after insemination with the appropriate breed of bulls,’ he explained.

‘We are also venturing into pasture and cattle routes development because we have understood that lack of animal feed within the immediate environment is one of the threats to peace and sustainable pastoralism in Kano.

‘We have concluded plans to invest in commercial and small scale fodder production while we are going to spend a lot of money on developing a grazing reserve with social amenities at Dansoshiya forest, to reduce the difficulty of herding and to curb seasonal migration.

‘I want to inform you that our state wide animal vaccination will start in the next few weeks while we intend to extend veterinary care, including engagement of community paravets, so that we can improve the quality of cattle and other ruminants.’

He requested the support of FUDECO in the enlightenment of Fulani herdsmen, to enable them adopt the extension services to be introduced by the project, which would ultimately lead to positive change in their socio-economic status.

In his remarks, Isa said of FUDECO: ‘We have come to learn more about this project and to see how we can key in to it ensure that the economic capacities of our people are enhanced.’