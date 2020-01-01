Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has commenced the payment of the N30,600 new minimum wage to state workers.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicates that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had, right from the commencement of negotiation between the Federal Government and organised labour, showed his administration’s readiness to pay the restructured minimum wage.

Malam Garba assured that based on the agreement reached between the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), arrears of salaries between April and November 2019 would be paid in instalments over time.

The Commissioner appealed to civil servants in the state to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties so as to improve service delivery.

He also called on workers, particularly those in revenue-generating entities, to make an extra effort by ensuring that taxable individuals and corporate entities always pay their dues to enable the government to sustain its development programmes.