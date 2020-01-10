Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has accused a faction of the party led by Muhhamina Bako Lamido of working in concert with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Kano State to undermine their chances in the forthcoming re-run elections in the state.

A statement signed on Friday by the chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi said the faction and its sponsors had pledged their allegiance to the APC government on the eve of the 2019 elections resulting that they had voted against the PDP in both the state and national elections.

The statement alleged that the faction were compensated for their anti-party activities in the state in the said elections with many juicy appointments in the present APC government of the state. .

Bichi further alleged that the faction was rewarded with the position of commissioner and that of a managing director, adding that the position of the managing director was given to their deputy gubernatorial candidate of their faction in the last election in the state.

Bichi recalled that the name of their purported chairman/spokesperson was listed in the APC five-man leaders of Dala Local Government Area which was popularly known as “Yan But” after the last elections.

Bichi also observed that the faction had taken the PDP state caretaker committee and national leadership of the party to courts on four different occasions but lost on all the occasions as the courts ruled against them.

He, therefore, urged the members of the PDP in the state to remain calm and to work hard for the success of the party in the forthcoming re-run polls in the state, adding their action was nothing but a calculated attempt by the present APC-led government of Kano State to undermine the chances of the PDP in the forth coming re-run polls.

“We certainly believe that the APC-led government is not comfortable with the soaring popularity of our great party both at the state and national levels, hence they employed a fifth columnist in our midst,” the statement said.