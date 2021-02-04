From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed objection to alleged threats to public servants to register with the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state.

The opposition party, in a statement, Thursday charged the state Chairman of All Progressive Congress, (APC) Abdullahi Abbas of issuing repeated tthreats to public workers in the state to either register with their party or lose the benefits they get from the state government.

The statement which was signed by the PDP state chairman, Shehu Wada Sagagi , stated that “The Kano state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has condemned the recent threats by the Acting Chairman of the ruling APC in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas on the state civil servants by saying all prospective applicants for any recruitment must be registered members of APC.”

“The recent throats coming from the APC leadership, has shown the crass tendencies to politicise the civil service, a position that our party PDP has decided to tackle vehemently.

“With this statement, the PDP wishes to caution the ruling party and its agents to stop intimidating civil servants and allow them to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with set rules as the engine room of the government.

“To us, ignorance is not an excuse. It is clearly stated in the civil service rules that no officer is allowed to be partisan.

“We are aware that the APC suffers a major setback as people of Kano are dissuaded not to participate in the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise because the party has failed to fulfil its promises both at federal and state levels” he stated.

Speaking on the APC registration exercise, the Chairman explained that the poor turnout of party members proof that people are already tired of the APC following their dismal performance in power. Both at the state and federal levels.