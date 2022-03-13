From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Stakeholders in the Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have commenced consultations at various levels ahead of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s the reported resolve to defect to a new platform.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

A senior member of a rival faction of the party led by Ambassador Aminu Wali confirmed the development and described Kwankwaso’s moves to dump the PDP as the most welcomed political development in the state just as he insisted that his exit would pave way for the revival of the party in the state.

He confirmed that members of Wali’s faction had initiated discussions with several groups in the state to address the consequences of his departure on the fortunes of the party in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Sunday Sun investigation also indicated that members of the Kwankwassiyya Movement are currently divided about his new adventure, with a sizable number not convinced the new platform would serve as vehicle for their own personal ambition.

While his die-hard loyalist and current state party chairman, Shehu Wada Shagagi, has since hinted at his desire to remain in the PDP, another set of red cap apostles were in Abuja during the week to consult with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano Central District) on the way forward.

Investigations by Sunday Sun also indicated that the chieftains included a one-time member of the House of Representatives, Danburun Abubakar Nuhu, a former commissioner who served under Kwankwaso, Yusuf Dambatta, Hadiza Adedo and Mr. Bashir, an engineer, among others.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .