Fom Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to sue the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) over the illegal use of its logo in the forthcoming Local Government elections slated for January 16, 2021.

The PDP also objected to the Commission’s recognition of some unauthorised candidates who are purporting to be representing the party in the same elections.

In a letter to Commission, the PDP recalled that it had expressed in clear and unambiguous terms its intention not to participate in the said elections.

The letter was signed by their counsel, Bashir Yusuf Mohammad of Abdul Karim K Maide & Co, for the state chapter of the PDP.

The party wondered why the Commission would still illegally engage and associate itself with a group of people that has been parading themselves as the executive members of the party in the state.

The party insisted that the action of the KANSIEC was contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act (2010) and a clear violation of the Section 7 of the Kano State Local Government Electoral Law (2002).

‘It is our humble submission that your Commission, in the exercise of its duty can only associate with a registered political party and their recognized leadership as well as the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) who are the custodian of the registered political parties and valid elected leaders in the state,’ the party’s statement read.

The PDP in the state declared that it has not nominated any candidate to participate or represent it in the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the state and has not authorised the use of its flat form or logo in the said elections.

The party implored the Commission to immediately discontinue any further correspondence with the group in name of the PDP, failure of which would leave them with no option but revert to a legal action against the Commission.

In a chat with Daily Sun a few days ago, KANSIEC Chairman Garba Ibrahim Sheka explained that both factions of the party had presented letters of credence from the national headquarters of the PDP, leaving the Commission with no option than to deal with whichever of the factions that is willing to participate in the election.