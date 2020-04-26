Nigeria professional football league side, Kano Pillars, has disclosed they are yet to receive their prize money for winning the 2019 Aiteo Federation Cup.

The Sai Masu Gida defeated Niger Tornadoes 4-3 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium to end their long wait of winning the competition for the second time in their rich history.

Recent reports claimed that the major sponsor of the competition, Aiteo Group, have already paid the agreed sponsorship money to the Nigeria Football Federation.

However, the media manager of the club, Riliwanu Malikawa, told www.brila.net that the club is yet to receive the N25million prize money for emerging champions from the Nigeria Football Federation.

“It’s true that we haven’t received the money from the Nigeria Football Federation. We have made inquiries about it, but nothing has been said about it by the federation,” he told www.brila.net.

Malikawa also confirmed that the club was not thinking of cutting down the players as a result of the current financial hardship they are going through.