Frenchman Lionel Soccoia has quit as coach of Kano Pillars, citing non-payment of salaries amounting to $25,000 and several contract breaches.

“I am hereby informing you that I have resigned as technical director of Kano Pillars with immediate effect,” read part of his resignation letter.

“Kano Pillars breached my contract by not paying me five months’ salaries, this means I no longer have any legal obligations to the club.”

Soccoia, who was specially engaged for the CAF Confederation Cup, further accused the Pillars chairman of selecting players for him.

“His contract has been breached severally,” said one of his representatives.

“This has led to immense hardship on his family. If I were in his shoes, I would have long left.”

Pillars are fifth on the NPFL table with 24 points from 15 matches.