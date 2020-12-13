From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State would construct about 5, 000 housing units for teachers in public primary and secondary schools under the first phase of a scheme aimed at providing decent accommodation for teachers and their families.

The scheme, tagged Teachers Reserved Areas (TRA) will be implemented jointly by the state government, Family Homes Funds and the Federal Mortgage Bank, according to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He announced this during a stakeholders meeting at the Government House explaining that each of the 36 rural local governments will have 100 housing units while the remaining eight metropolitan local governments will have 150 housing units each.

He said government would provide the land, auxiliary facilities such as water, electricity and roads while other aspects would be handled by the partners.

The governor, however, pointed out that participation in the scheme, which would commence next year, is optional and beneficiaries would pay for the houses in installments.

Dr. Ganduje said his administration was concerned about ensuring affordability of and access to houses for teachers so that they do not become destitute when they retire from active service.

He said a technical committee under the Executive Chairman of the State Policy Coordination and Policy Implementation Directorate, Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, has been set up to fashion out modalities for smooth implementation of the project.