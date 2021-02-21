From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has announced plans to float a Mass Transit Service as part of effort to create an integrated transport system for the emerging megacity.

The State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba who disclosed this in a statement said they would release a total of 200 buses to ply the metropolitan area.

He said the governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had already directed for the engagement of private investors

He added that the state Transport Authority (KASTA) has been asked to arrange for the immediate supply of 100 buses for the commencement of the first phase of the programme before the end of the year.

He said the measure is aimed at lessening the suffering of commuters in the absence of a strong private transport system as well as check the excesses of tricycle operators whose reckless form of driving has become a nuisance in traffic management and control.

Garba pointed out that it was also part of the state government plan to reforming the transport system and management of transport infrastructure to meet the demands of the teeming population.