From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government, alongside some of its development partners, has concluded arrangements to establish an oxygen plant in the state.

Director General, Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Nasiru Kabo, made the disclosure at a refresher training for biomedical engineers, technicians and health maintenance officers in the state’s secondary health facilities, held in the state.

Kabo said the move reflects the importance placed by the administration on having sufficient oxygen in the state owned hospitals.

While reinstating that oxygen is life and has now been classified as essential drugs, he held that when established, the availability of oxygen in state owed hospitals would improve significantly.

He added that the state government, in conjunction with Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), had procured oxygen cylinders and other consumables worth millions of naira and had distributed same to various hospitals in the state for effective service delivery.

Kabo also disclosed that the government has formed an oxygen committee comprising of experts in the medical field and that they were saddled with the responsibility of coordinating all issues surrounding oxygen in the state.

Talking about the training, he maintained that it was aimed at building the capacities of the engineers on maintenance and troubleshooting/repair of oxygen equipment so as to able to cope with any challenge regarding oxygen that might arise at secondary health facilities.

He charged the participants to give listening ears to what they are taught so that oxygen equipments would be maintained and not broken down so that they could last longer.