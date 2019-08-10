Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano State have enjoined Muslim worshipers going to Eid praying grounds across the state to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that might trigger apprehension or suspicion.

A statement by the spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, advised celebrants to be extra vigilant by taking cognizance of people and objects around them, while encouraging them to report any suspicious movement or item around them to the security agents or agencies.

The police also assured the residents of the state of their preparedness to ensure the security of lives and property across the state while explaining that they have deployed their officers and men to various praying grounds, recreational centres, markets, roads, motor parks, highways and other public places to ensure adequate security in the state.

The police tasked the celebrants to observe traffic rules and regulations as well as desist from dangerous driving, over speeding, unsecured loading and driving along one way.

“Under-aged children and unlicensed persons are not allowed to operate motor vehicles, tricycles and bicycles before, during and after the festive period,” said the statement.

While wishing Muslims a special celebration, the statement added that “parents and guardians should always accompany their children with adults that will guide them so as to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents or any unsolicited dealings.”