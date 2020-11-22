Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Police Command have arrested a total of 3806 suspects for various criminal activities in the state in the last 12 months, Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Habu A. Sani has disclosed.

Sani, as part of his one year anniversary as the state police boss, also told journalists in the state that Kano has remained the most peaceful state in Nigeria within the period of his administration.

He said the cases included the arrest of 117 kidnap suspects, 215 armed robbery suspects, 86 fraudsters and 67 drug dealers, some of whom were handed over to the appropriate agencies for further action.

According to him, the last one year saw the police arrest 3,130 thugs (‘Yan Daba) and 21 suspected cattle rustlers, including 75 motor vehicles, 34 tricycles, 53 motorcycles and 8 bicycles thieves in the state.

He added that in the last one year, the diligence of his officers resulted in several successful rescue operations; among them were the rescue of 28 abducted victims, same for 10 kidnapped persons, four victims of solitary confinement and 25 victims of human trafficking.

Sani also said that his officers recovered 77 different calibres of rifles including 18 Ak-47 rifles, 1,837 different categories of live ammunitions and cartridges, including 700GPMG chained ammunitions.

Other recoveries, he stated, included 104 motor vehicles, 30 tricycles, 74 motorcycles and 6 bicycles, over 548 cows, over 827 mobile handsets, including 570 brand- new stolen motor vehicles tyres and 44 brand- new motorcycle ones.

Also recovered were 69 bags/ 2,825 parcels of Indian Hemp weighing 3260.4kg, 13 cartons & 141 bottles of codiene expectorant and packs of Tramadol valued N2,400,000.00 among others.

Sani appreciated the media, civil society groups, members of the State Community Police Committee and sister security agencies for the huge cooperation which had led to the record of the achievements.