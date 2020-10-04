(Ramatu Garba, NAN)

The Nigeria Police Command in Kano State has arrested a 26-year-old woman, Hauwa Habibu, over allegedly stabbing her two children to death at Diso Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, spokesman for the Command, made the disclosure in a statement in Kano on Sunday.

He said that on October 3, the police received information that the suspect allegedly stabbed her two children to death with a cutlass.

Haruna said that the victims were identified as Yusuf Ibrahim, male, 6, and Zuhra Ibrahim, female, 3.

Yusuf (top), Zuhra (bottom), Hauwa Habibu (right)

Murdered siblings Yusuf, 6, and Zuhra, 3

Corpse of the murdered siblings being carried away

‘On receiving the information, we quickly sent our men to the scene and found the victims stabbed,’ the police spokesman said.

Haruna said that the victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and were confirmed dead by doctors.

He said that the suspect also stabbed one Aisha Abdullahi, female, 10, who was her younger sister and was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The police spokesman said that Police Commissioner Mr Habu Ahmad has ordered the case to be transferred to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for investigation.