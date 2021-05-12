From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have deployed a total of 4,144 personnel to ensure a hitchfree Eid al-fitr celebrations in the state.

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent, assured that policemen would give coverage to the various Eid grounds and other places of social activities across the state during the celebrations.

‘Rigorous patrols and raids of criminal hideouts would continue in order to avoid any breach of peace by criminals and miscreants throughout the state” said the statement on Wednesday,’ the statement read.

The statement advised worshipers going to Eid praying grounds to avoid carrying unnecessary objects or items that could trigger suspicion or apprehension among worshipers.

The statement asked parents and guardians to endeavor to accompany their children or attach them to an adult as they go to the praying grounds to avoid instances of missing children, accidents or any unsolicited dealings.

The statement equally cautioned against under aged or unlicensed people operating motor vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles and bicycles while going to the praying grounds.

‘Any group of people or individuals under whatever guise is warned to desist from any act or conduct that will cause breach of peace and breakdown of law and order. Whoever is caught engaging in such act will face the full wrath of the law,’ said the statement.