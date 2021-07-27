From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano State have commenced a criminal investigation of Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the former Chairman of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The investigation, which borders on an allegation of forgery and false information, follows two complaints received from the Kano State House of Assembly and from the Accountant General of the state.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the development told Daily Sun on Tuesday that both complainants wrote to his Commissioner of Police on the 22nd of July, 2021, sequel to which the police invited the accused to defend himself as is required by law.

He revealed that as part of the investigation his accusers were also invited to the station adding that both the accused and the complainants were in the station to make their respective statements.

Also invited to the Bompai Police headquarters was the counsel to Muhuyi, who presented the controversial medical report to the House’s ad hoc committee investigating the tenure of the former Chairman of the state Anti-Corruption Commission following his suspension.

The police clarified that they were not in the picture of any pending court order halting their investigation adding that they were specifically investigating a case of forgery and false information and were not delving into any other aspect of the controversy between the House and the former Chairman of the Commission.

The Kano State House of Assembly has accused Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado of presenting a fake medical report to the body.

The House followed the accusation with a petition to the police to investigate him for forgery and false information while at the same time passing a recommendation asking for his arrest, prosecution and sack by the executive.

