Kano State Police Command has arrested over 101 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters and drug dealers, recovering arms and ammunition from their hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Samaila Shuaibu Dikko, said: “We are ready to chase bandits and other criminals out of the state. I have directed Puff Adder operatives to storm their hideouts. We arrested over 40 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in various locations.

“Puff Adder operatives arrested a suspected thuggery gang, Daba, involved in different crimes. We are chasing them out of their hideouts. We arrested another five suspects and over 130 parcels of dried leaf suspected to amount to N2.6million recovered.

“Also, detectives impounded 57 cartoons of expired Diclofenac tablets. The command arrested 10 suspected fraudsters. We have investigated them and we will soon charge them to court.

“We have a partnership with the United Nations on how to curb sexual violence-based cases involving children and women.

“Operatives arrested 15 suspected kidnappers. They made several attempts to kidnap victims from Kano. Police intelligence officers are redeployed to all the flashpoints.

“I visited the Emir of Kano and other stakeholders to support in fighting criminality and imbibe community policing. This will make police and the public to work together. I have warned officers to shun corruption, brutality and illegal detention. They should respect human rights and rule of law and in accordance with international best practices.”

Meanwhile, Dikko added 100 special constabularies as traffic marshals to complement the efforts of the command in traffic control within Kano metropolis as part of community policing: “The special constabularies will remain dedicated to professionalism and share responsibility for their community safety.”