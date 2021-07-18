From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Police in Kano have arrested a total of 225 suspects for the commission of various offences in the state in the past two weeks.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Sunday, said that those apprehended were 21 armed robbery suspects, seven kidnapping suspects, 23 drug dealers, 18 suspected fraudsters, five motor vehicles thieves, 11 cattle rustlers as well as 140 notorious thugs, locally known as Yan Daba.

According to him, the weapons recovered from them included five locally made pistols, three toy guns and four den guns, 265 knives, 28 scissors and 80 sharp iron rod otherwise known as Dan Buda.

Other exhibits included 4 motor vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 2 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indiana hemp , 176 mobile phones, large quantities of fake/counterfeit Exol/Diazapham tablets, 103 Red Sun Robber Solution and 194 Bottles of Suck and Die Substance, LG Plasma Television including a cash of N3,000.000.00) as well as six cows.

Giving details of some of the cases, Kiyawa indicated that on July 2, a team of policemen while on routine patrol in Falgore forest, Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Kano state, arrested one Abdulrahman Usman, of Kurmi village, Soba local government area, Kaduna state, and five others who attacked a cluster of herdsmen settlement (ruga) in the forest.

“The herders repelled the attack and inflicted machete cuts on the suspect, and a mop up operation led to his capture with a locally made pistol” he stated.

Kiyawa also said that while working on credible tip off, they arrested the following suspects , namely Umar Aminu, Muhammad Muhammad, Kabiru Idris, Salim Sani, Umar Kabiru Muhammad , Yusuf Ibrahim, Aminu Lawan, Jibril Aliyu, Hauwa Abubakar Aisha Abubukar in connection with a case of electronic cards related fraud.

The police added that the suspects had confessed to have hacked various individuals bank accounts and unlawfully withdrew amount of money yet to be ascertain.

The spokesman also disclosed that one Chizoba Ogunmadu, aged 45 and a resident of Hadejia Road in the state was arrested for being in possession of fake drugs, namely Boskafan, Becombian Chlorain and Artesunate, adding that the suspect had confessed that he gets the fake drugs from Onitsha and sells them in Kano, Chad and Cameroon.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.