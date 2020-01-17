Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Police Command has rescued 27 abducted children from two illegal orphanage homes operated in the state and in neigbouring Kaduna State.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Command in the state, DSP Haruna Abdullahi on Thursday said the children were rescued from a home operated by one Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa of No 15, Iroko Avenue, Normansland, Sabon Garri Kano.

He disclosed that 19 children were initially rescued from the said orphanage home, while further investigation led to the rescue of eight more children at a sister-orphanage home in Kaduna State.

According to him, “on 25 December, 2019, credible Information available at the command’s disposal revealed that one Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa of 15, Iroko Avenue, Normansland, Kano operates an orphanage home named Du Mercy Children Development Ministry without lawful authority.

“He used the orphanage home to house children of both sexes reasonably believed to be abducted,” said the spokesman.

Based on that information, the command team of Operation Puff-Adder was detailed for intelligence-led operation.

“He was arrested and 19 children were found under his control or possession.

” Investigation was extended to the sister orphanage home located at No 6, Favour Close, Narayi High Cot Kaduna and eight more children were found.”

DSP Abdullahi further stated that “the wife of the principal suspect, one Mrs. Mercy Tarfa now at large is in active connivance with her husband to commit the heinous crime where she participated fully in sourcing the children through unlawful means”

“Further investigation into the case reveals that one Dr. Chidi Christopher Nwoye also at large, a medical doctor with Assumpta Clinic, Normansland, Kano had facilitated the procuring of pregnant women, gave them the necessary medical care/attention and after giving birth, he then collects and hand over the children to the principal suspect, Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa.”

However, Professor Solomon Musa Tarfa who lamented that he had been held in detention by the police since December 2019, denied the allegations. He revealed that he was licensed to operate an orphanage home while adding that he was also accredited by the state Ministry of Women Affairs . He isisted that his ordeal was a conspiracy hatched by the police and some powerful interst in the state.

The police spokesman further disclosed that, “three notorious kidnappers/ armed robbery suspects led by their gang leader, Murtala Sani who terrorize part of Kano, Kaduna and Katsina states were trailed with technical support and were arrested.”

According to him, “a syndicate of five suspected armed robbers was also busted. Suspects were trailed and arrested after a complaint of armed robbery was lodged by one Alhaji Yusuf Hassan of Ta’udu village, Rano Local Government Area, Kano.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations within the state” he stated while adding that the suspects had confessed to have entered the house of the complainant, injured him and robbed him the sum of N2, 050, 000.00.

“They confessed to the crime and also confessed to have robbed a Chinese nationalist last year.”