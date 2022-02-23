From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 1,042 packets of tramadol and 559 parcels of India hemp valued at N52,015,000.00 were impounded in Kano State in the last one year, the state Commissioner of Police, Sumaila Shiabu Dikko, has disclosed.

Briefing the media, yesterday, in the state, Dikko, who lamented the menace of drug abuse in the society, said they seized 14 cartons of fake drugs valued at N2,400,000; 1,747 packets of extol valued at N51,045,000; 150 bottles of codeine, 3,085 packets of diazepam tablets and 75 cartons of expired diclofenac tablets within the same period.

The police boss announced that a total of 2,606 criminals were arrested for various criminal offences in the state, adding that those arrested included 264 suspected armed robbers, 88 suspected rapists, two Boko Haram suspects, 140 suspected kidnappers and 34 suspects for culpable homicide.

Other arrests recorded within the same period included 12 suspects for human trafficking, 89 suspects for fraud, 179 suspects for drug dealings, 12 suspects for running illegal detention centres and 33 suspected cattle rustlers.

Dikko, while listing his one-year achievements in the state, revealed that they rescued 160 victims of illegal confinement, 40 kidnap victims, nine human traffic victims as well as two victims of solitary confinement.