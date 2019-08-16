Several members of a criminal gang behind Wednesday’s cold-blooded murder of an Inspector of Police in Kano State have been arrested

Daily Sun gathered that murder of the deceased, who until his death, was the Inspector Crime, Gwale Division of the Nigeria Police, has been triggered concern among officers coming barely days after the murder of three officers in Taraba State.

The deceased officer, who name was simply given as Inspector Babaji Isyaku by his colleagues was murdered on Wednesday night by armed men. He was stabbed severally by his assailants, who invaded his home at Sabuwar Gandu Quarters at 2 00 am on a fateful night and gave up before niegbours could rush him to any nearby medical facility.

Reacting over the incident, Kano State Police Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Illiyasu said that they have arrested the gang leader and several members of the gang behind the attack on the officer.

He explained that when he recived the news of the death of the officers, he swung into action, summoning all his operatives in the state to map out strategies to deal with the challenge.

He acknowledged that with the help of technical and human intelligence, they were able to round up the gang within 12 hours of the incident, adding however that the suspects would not paraded at the moment due to ongoing investigation.

He assured that the police would never toleratorate or accept a s any attempt to ambush its officers adding that they posied to take down any group that tries to text their might.

While acknowledging a peaceful Sallah celebration in the state, he held that they arrested a total of nine armed robbery suspects and two kidnap suspects for various crimes in the state.