Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmad Iliyasu, has tendered the duplicate sheets of the results of the March 9 Governorship Elections before the state election petition tribunal sitting in the state capital

The Commissioner, who submitted a total of 14 documents containing results generated from some polling units in the disputed Gama Ward, was responding to an earlier order of the tribunal directing him to tender the said documents before the tribunal.

The police boss, represented by officer in charge of the Legal Department of the police, Sunday Ekwe, told the tribunal that the documents it tendered were those in possession of the Command, while adding that they were submitted as an earlier directive issued by chairman of the tribunal, Justice Halima Shamaki.

Counsel representing Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Offiong Offiong (SAN), however, objected to the admissibility of the documents.