Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that the era of election and politicking are over and that what was needed now is for all to join hands together and work in the interest of the state.

Dr. Ganduje pledged to prioritise education, because of its role in the growth of the society, by ensuring that children are properly equipped to excel, as a way of building them for the future.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mallam Muhammad Garba, the governor said part of the strategy to be adopted would be to look into critical areas and ensure massive investment in the education sector.

The governor also said that government, alone, would not be able to meet the funding needs of the sector. He urged parents to show more interest in the educational development of their children.

His administration, he explained, will also roll out plans for the rapid growth of the state, as part of a grand disposition to transforming the state to a mega city by implementing a clear-cut economic policies and strategies arranged for the functional financing of critical development projects across the state.

‘’The policy thrust of the administration will strengthen the foundation, consolidate the gains already achieved and take Kano to the next level of development through effective mobilisation, equitable allocation and prudent management of public finances to create jobs and empower the people, complete several ongoing basic infrastructure projects and initiated new ones.

“This will place the state on the right pedestal, by bequeathing a befitting legacy of one the most developed cities for whoever will be at helm of affairs in 2023,” the governor added.