Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Five people have reportedly died as a result of torrential rains in different parts of Kano State recorded in the last few days.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Emergency Relief Agency (SEMA), Salleh Jili, told Sunday Sun that those killed included two persons in Rogo Local Government Area and two others who died in Dambatta Local Government Area as a result of flood.

According to him, they also received a fresh report of another young man who died somewhere very close to North West University, Kano, within the metropolitan area of the state following the flood.

He explained: ‘As a I speak to you, there is an ongoing rainfall at Yelwa Dezenyi town in Rimin- Gado Local Government Area. We gathered that it is als a heavy rain and has been tragic in that community”

‘We have just received a report that the flood had submerged houses; that five young persons were swept away by the flood. We later gathered that four of them had been found, but one of them is still missing.’

According to him, over 5000 houses were destroyed by the floods that occurred in Dambatta and Rogo Local Government Areas, adding that records indicate that more than a 100,000 houses may have been affected by flood since the beginning of the raining season in the state.

He acknowledged that many of the flood victims have since resorted to alternative shelters, some of whom were presently quartered in the homes of their relatives.

He said his men are on the ground in all the places where these flooding incidents were reported with a view to assessing the tragedies and recommending relief response.