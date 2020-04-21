A Kano based Lebanese- Nigerian businessman, Mr. Ronaldo Minaise, has donated 50, 000 pieces of Protective Face Visors (face shields) to Kano State government to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Presenting the items to the state government, Ronaldo, who was represented by Mr. Umar Ibrahim, said frontline workers, especially doctors, nurses and essential health professionals and civil servants in the state deserve adequate protection as they treat and manage the COVID-19 patients. He also assured he would donate more health safety materials and Protective Face Visors when required by the state in the fight against COVID-19.

He commended the proactive measures taken by the Kano state government to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state

A member of the Kano COVID-19 Task Force, Adamu Garba Mustapha Gwale, who received the material on behalf of the state government commended the donation and described the gesture as a right step in the right direction from a businessman who appreciate the essence of keeping the state free of the pandemic for business activities to strive.