(Rabiu Sani, NAN)

Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 26 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The ministry said in its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH, that the total confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the state stand at 602.

It explained that there were 526 active cases, 50 discharged and 26 deaths.

“Update as at 11:47 p.m. May 10, 2020; 26 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

“Total confirmed cases in Kano State are now 602, 18 additional patients discharged and five deaths recorded,” it said.

The ministry also enjoined people to observe safety protocols, use of face mask, social distancing and practice regular hand washing.