Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed that 65 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases had been recorded in the state.

The ministry via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH, said that the development had raised the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 547.

“Update as at 11:35 p.m. May 8, 2020; 65 new cases of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kano state.

“Total confirmed cases in Kano state are now 547, three additional patients discharged and five deaths recorded, ” it stated.

It however explained that 22 people were discharged while 18 others died, thereby bringing down the total active cases in the state to 507. (NAN)