From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State has recorded a fresh outbreak of Circulating Derived Vaccine Polio Type 2 (cVDPV2).

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsayanwa who confirmed the development, added that six cases of the same circulating vaccine poliovirus were discovered in Yobe State, while five were equally recorded in Jigawa State.

The commissioner, who spoke through the State Director of Public Health, Dr. Bashir Lawal stated that the cVDPV2 cases were discovered through experimentation of environmental sampling, not within human bodies as being experimented in the case of wild poliovirus.

He expressed concern that if adequate measures were not in place, the development may give birth to another round of wild polio virus and eventual retrieval of the country’s polio free certificate.

