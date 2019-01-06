DESMOND MGBOH, Kano

Surgeons from Kano, at the weekend, attained a new record in the medical history of the state with a successful operation of a brain patient at the newly-commissioned Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in the state.

The surgery conducted on one Ali Illiyasu, who has been suffering from a brain-related ailment following an accident some 25 years ago, was performed by a team of surgeons led by a Consultant Nero-Surgeon, Shuaibu Dambatta.

Speaking during a visit to the hospital by the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Dambatta disclosed that the patient had kept an 11-month appointment with another facility before he was referred to them where he underwent an open-brain surgery.

“We were contacted within the shortest possible period of time and we accepted to conduct the surgery,” he stated, adding that the fact that patient was already talking 24 hours after the operation was an indicate that it was a successful one.

“This is indeed the first brain surgery done in Kano and in the history of the medical profession in the state,” he added, saying that the surgery was also conducted free of any charge as the relatives of the patient were only left to provide the prescribed drugs.

The state governor, in his response, expressed delight at the achievement of the hospital, saying that the surgery was yet another indication that when a government had anything to achieve, it could do that successfully.

“We are thankful to Almighty Allah for making our dream come true. When President Muhammadu Buhari was commissioning this giant specialist hospital, we stated it to the hearing of all that it would be run solely by government.”

“We wanted to make the hospital a public-private partnership arrangement where there would be no strike and the management would tally with global best practices,” he stated.