Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government on Wednesday relaxed it lockdown order for one day, 6 am – 12 midnight tomorrow, Thursday.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, announced this during at a media briefing of the committee.

Gawuna, who is also the Chairman, State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19, said the relaxation of the lockdown is to enable the people to prepare for Ramadan.

The lockdown would however resume in full breath after the short break . According to the Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in an earlier interview, there would be no need to relax the lockdown when the figures of confirmed cases in the state was on the rise.

Meanwhile a cross section of the population of the state has expressed relief following the end of the week-long lockdown, saying they would use the window of the break to restock. It is therefore expected that there would be traffic of buyers and sellers across different markets

in the state.