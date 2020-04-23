Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Government, yesterday, relaxed the lockdown order for one day beginning from 6 am – 12 midnight tomorrow.

Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, made the announcement at a media briefing by the state Taskforce Committee on COVID-19.

Gawuna, who is the chairman of the taskforce said the relaxation of the lockdown was to enable the people to prepare for Ramadan.

The lockdown would however resume in full breath after the short break . Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had earlier said there would be no need to relax the lockdown when the figures of confirmed cases in the state was on the rise.

A cross section of the population of the state have expressed relief following the end of the week long lockdown, saying they would use the window of the break to restock foodstuff.