Residents in Kano have commended the state government for the closure of schools to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the state.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke with NAN on Saturday, said the act was commendable as it aimed at protecting children in schools and guard against spread of the disease.

Adamu Garba, a civil servant, said that the attention accorded to the pandemic would protect the people and the state safer.

“That is how responsible government should act because prevention is better than cure,” he said.

Malam Idi Saidu, a trader, noted that the development indicated state government’s commitment to contain the pandemic and protect public health.

Saidu enjoined parents and guardians to encourage their children to remain at home and observe high standards of personal hygiene.