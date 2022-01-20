From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Residents of Kano were, Thursday, flung into grief following the murder of a five- year -old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, who was slaughtered by her abductor and buried in a shallow grave in the state capital.

The little girl was killed by her abductor, despite the fact that her relatives had paid part of the N6 ransom demanded. by her captors

A grief -stricken uncle of hers, Suraj Sulieman confirmed the tragedy and said that the remains of the deceased had been retrieved from a shallow grave.

He lamented that the kidnappers had laced her tea with rat poison and upon her death, had cut her body into parts before burying her inside the premises of a private school located at Tundu- Murtala Quarters.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Abubakar Kiyawa, who confirmed the tragic incident on Thursday, said some suspects had been arrested by a team of detectives.

He disclosed that sustained efforts and prolonged follow- up had resulted in the arrest of one Abdulmalik Mohammed Tanko and one Hashim Isyaku, all of Tudun Wada Quarters by the detectives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He added that upon interrogation, the said Abdumalik had confessed that the abducted little girl was his student at Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state, adding that he took her to his house after the abduction only for the girl to recognize him.

He confessed that he killed her because he realized that she had recognized him, adding that he subsequently conspired with Hashim Isyaku to bury her in a shallow grave at the premises of a private school at Tudun- Murtala Quarters.

Kiyawa, he police spokesman, explained that the suspect had led the team of investigators to the scene of the burial where the body of the deceased was exhumed, rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Hospital where it was confirmed death by doctors.

He said the case would be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.