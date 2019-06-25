Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has restated his commitment to partner with relevant agencies to ensure greater economic transformation in the state.

Governor Ganduje gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from the Federal Treasury under the leadership of the Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, who paid him a courtesy call at his office.

A press statement signed by Hassan Musa Fagge, the Chief Press Secretary of the Deputy Governor, quoted the governor as saying that partnerships and linkages would allow the state provide a befitting atmosphere for both foreign and local investors to come into the state for their business.

“We have done a lot in terms of economic. As you can see, this administration is partnering with all relevant agencies to ensure economic transformation to a higher level of development,” Ganduje is quoted as saying.

“For Kano has championed the issue of commerce not only in Northern Nigeria but in the Sub-Saharan Africa. That is why His Royal Highness Malam Muhammadu Sunusi II has been made to be the chairman of the investment committee in the State,” he explained.

The governor further assured the delegation that his door is open at all times to discuss any economic issue that may be brought before him, adding that he would be ready to support any effort from individual or groups that would move the state forward.

“We will do everything possible to make you feel comfortable so that you will be able to hold the workshop and the subsequent meeting successfully.”

Earlier, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, addressing the governor, said the delegation was in Kano for a 3-day workshop tagged ” Accountability and Transparency as Catalyst to Economic Recovery”, organised for Treasury officers and other stakeholders, in addition to a meeting of the Federal Account Allocation Committee.

“The workshop will feature papers presentations by key stakeholders, including regulatory agencies such as EFCC, ICPC, academies, bankers and some other stakeholders. It will be a gathering where we will discuss public finance management and Treasury activities to enlighten ourselves, to educate ourselves and to build capacity,” the Accountant General disclosed.