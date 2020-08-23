(Rabiu Sani, NAN)

Kano State Government has reiterated its commitment to partner with British Department for International Development (DFID) and other development organisations to enhance quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said this in a statement issued by Hadiza Namadi, Information Officer of the ministry, on Sunday in Kano.

Tsanyawa spoke at a meeting with heads of parastatals, directors, programme managers and the health sector management team for baseline assessment of the DFID’s health supported programme tagged: “Lafiya.”

He he said that the state government had been consistent in working with development partners aimed at improving the health of the people.

He commended DFID for the provision of drugs to fast track implementation of the Maternal New Born Child Health ( MNCH) programme, among others.

The statement also quoted Dr Usman Gwarzo, National Team Leader of the Lafiya Initiative, as noting that DFID investment in the programme would be sustained based on the commitment of the state government to demonstrate increased investment in the health sector.

Gwarzo commended the government for the successes recorded in the implementation of the MNCH programme in the past six years in the state.

He urged the state government to sustain the tempo to enable it to attract more funds from other development partners.