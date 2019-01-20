From Desmond Mgboh/ Kano

Kano state government has revoked contract for the construction of four major road projects in the state.

The roads are phase two dualisation of Kofar Dawanau-Dandinsh-Kwanar Madugu Road awarded to TIAMIN Multi Services Global at the sum of N1, 255, 606, 028.49 billion; dualisation of 5km roads in Ungogo and Warawa local governments awarded at the sum of N1, 487, 482, 688.30 and N1, 204, 783, 620.67 respectively awarded to FNL Engineering LTD.

Other road contracts revoked are roads inking Kofar Sidi Ahmad to Kofar Dan ‘iya Aminu and Kofar Wambai; Kwarin Akuya, Dan Rimi, Sabon Birni Kurnar Asabe in Bichi and Fagge local government areas respectively awarded to Messrs Tiamin Multi Services Ltd. at total sum of N357, 693, 159.10 million.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council Meeting, the state commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the road projects in Bichi and Fagge were awarded on August 2, 2017 and November 13, 2017 with completion period of four months and 14 months respectively.

He said the contracts were revoked upon the expiration of contractors’ inability to complete the projects despite collecting respective advance payments of N204, 327, 916.69 and N96, 276, 398.50.

Malam Garba also said that the council also approved the payment of N198, 550, 000.00 for Postgraduate Research Grant to Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil and the sum of N60, 000, 000.00 million for the university to conduct its 5th Convocation and investiture of the Vice chancellor.