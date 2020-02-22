Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court in Kano State has nullified the preliminary report of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC), which recommended the suspension of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, pending its investigation into his alleged financial misappropriation against the monarch in the administration of the Kano Emirate Council.

The preliminary report entitled, “the Preliminary report of Investigation of financial misappropriation against the Kano Emirate Council under the Present Emir Muhammadu Sanusi 11”, had also recommended the suspension of all other persons connecting to the case or serving in the Kano Emirate Council pending the final outcome of the investigation of the commission.

But the court in its judgement yesterday held that the commission failed to hear the side of the monarch before the release of the preliminary report adding that such an omission was against the principle of fair hearing and natural justice. It then awarded a cost of N200, 000 to the monarch.

It will be recalled that the monarch had dragged the respondents, namely the Commission, the governor of Kano State and the state Attorney-General to court, seeking a declaration that the findings of PCACC as contained in its preliminary report that was issued on 6th June, 2019, was a breach of his fundamental right to a fair hearing.