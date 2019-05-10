Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, Wednesday night, travelled out of the state, despite the controversial law creating additional emirates in the state which substantially reduced his powers.

The Emir, whose trip came a few hours after the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje assented to the controversial bill, was initially believed to have travelled out to perform the lesser Hajj but there are indicators that he may have travelled to London.

A top government source told Daily Sun that the monarch had applied to embark on the trip three days ago, adding that he did not wait to get the approval of the state government before he left.

He said that he was supposed to have applied for the trip seven days before the scheduled date.

Meanwhile, investigation into the financial management of the Kano Emirate Council Fund under his charge, kicked off in earnest at the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Agency yesterday.

The commission had invited the Secretary of the Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Isa Bayero and three others to appear before it to shed light over an alleged violation of Section 26 of the commission’s enabling law. Bayero, who appeared before the investigators, was grilled for about an hour behind by the assigned officers.

Addressing the media shortly after his interrogation, Bayero explained that he was confronted with some documents for which he requested for time to study them and return to investigators.

He expressed satisfaction with the investigation, adding that at the close of the day, the truth will prevail even as he added that he was not in position to say why the rest of those invited failed to honour their invitations.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters under the auspices of Kano First Forum took to the streets of metropolis to condemn the creation of additional emirates.

The protesters said the state did not need additional emirates but health care, education and better security.

They also condemned the new Life Pension law in which the House Speaker and his Deputy are beneficiaries.