Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has signed a Memorandun of Understanding (MoU) with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for the construction of a 132 KVA transmission line.

Chief Press Secretary, to the governor, Abba Anwar, in a statement yesterday, explained that the MoU was signed between the government of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina States on one hand and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja.

The transmission line, according to the MoU will pass through Daura-Kazaure-Dambatta-Babura and 2x60MVA, 132/33KV Substation at Kazaure and Babura and 2x60MVA 132/33KV Substation at Mashi, with Turnin and Turnout Katsina-Daura 132KV Transmission Line at Mashi.

The affected states, the MoU stated, would satisfy all rights of way acquisition requirements as well as pay compensation for the affected lands Daura, Kazaure, Dambatta and Babura.

It also provides for the acquisition/provisions of lands measuring 300x300sq for the construction of the Substations at Kazaure, Babura and Mashi, including the issuance of theTitle Document to the TCN.

Ganduje, who spoke at the ceremony, stated that electricity provision was one of his priorities adding that he was satisfied with all the commitments attached to the MoU..

While describing the deal as a good omen, the governor added that additional supply of electricity would boost industrial and commercial activities in the state.