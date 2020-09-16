Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has secured a grant of $1.1 million from Japan and the European Union (EU) with a view to cushioning the effects of COVID-19 in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, on Wednesday said the grant is specifically targeted at vulnerable individuals and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), in the state adding the grant is intended is designed to communities badly affected by the pandemic.

He said that the grant will be discharged in a Cash-For-Work arrangement adding that a total number of 1,600 individuals have been slated for the grant

He added that a 630 SMEs will be part of the grant distribution process.

Abba said that already Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has briefed about the development.

The letter to that effect said that “The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Nigeria in collaboration with the government of Japan, has initiated a project to support selected vulnerable communities affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 to minimise the impact of job and livelihood losses and to also help contain the spread of the Virus.”

Meanwhile, the Governor has directed that,the grant should be reserved for the most vulnerable people in the state while instructing that 500 new bank accounts be opened for the intended beneficiaries.

He said that Ganduje has also directed that all bank charges must be paid on behalf of identified and selected beneficiaries by state government