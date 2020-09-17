Desmond Mgboh,Kano

Kano government has secured a grant of $1.1 million from Japan and the European Union (EU) with a view to cushion the effects of COVID-19 in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, yesterday said the grant was specifically targeted at vulnerable individuals and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), adding it was meant for communities badly affected by the pandemic.

He said the grant will be discharged in a Cash-For-Work arrangement adding that a total number of 1,600 individuals have been earmarked.

He added that a 630 SMEs will be part of the grant distribution process.

Abba said that already Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has briefed about the development.