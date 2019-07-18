Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has inaugurated a high-profile committee to work out a master plan for the settlement of Fulani herders in the state.

Inaugurating the committee in his office on Thursday, Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje acknowledged the support of the Islamic Development Bank in the project.

The governor assigned the committee to identify a suitable site (Ruga) for the settlement of the herders, produce a master plan for their settlement and determine the type of social services to be provided for them.

“Our intention is not only for herdsmen from Kano State. Our intention is for herdsmen from all over the country, who would decide to be in Kano,” he declared.

The governor said the proposed settlement would be provided with clinics, schools, hospitals, security, market as well as many other infrastructure that are available in big towns

He added that his administration intends to establish a milk market where the wives of the herdsmen would sell their milk to the public in a hygienic condition.

While admitting that the migrant nature of the herders had thrown a number of challenges, he said that changes in the society have made it inevitable for the herdsman to also change his ways.

“Their cattle routes have been encroached and even if they had not been encroached, the type of cattle that are coming in from the rest of the West African is too large to be accommodated by any grazing route,” he stated

Members were enlisted from the various sectors of the society, including the representatives of various Fulani socio- cultural groups, he said, adding that it has Dr Jibrila Ahmed as the chairman.

The committee has three week from the date of inauguration to submit its report.