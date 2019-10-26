Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has instituted a Commission of Inquiry into the incident of abduction of nine children from the state. Eight of the children abducted at different spots in the state over the past five years were rescued in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who announced the decision, explained that he acted under Section 2 of the Commissions of Inquiry Law, [CAP. 29], Laws of Kano State, 1990, which empowers him to institute a Commissions of Inquiry. A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abba Alwar, disclosed that Justice Wada Umar Rano (retd) will head the Commission, which would be inaugurated on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The Commission, the statement emphasised is to conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the year 2010 to date, as well as, procure all such evidence, written or oral, as well as examine all such persons as witnesses that are relevant to their inquiry.

The statement said that the Commission is to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period in reference and the circumstances in which they disappeared. It added that the Commission is to find out, both immediate and remote reasons of why and how the persons went missing and to prepare and submit a written report, including its findings and recommendations to the government of Kano State. In the discharge of its assignment, the Commission is at liberty to summon any person in Nigeria to attend any meeting of the commissioners with a view of giving evidence or producing any relevant document. The commission could also “admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission.”