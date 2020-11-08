Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed a total of 1,975,000 bottles of beer that were recently confiscated within metropolis of the state.

Speaking during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, on Sunday, the State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje restated that the consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that could distort the mental health of a person is absolutely forbidden in Islam

Gaanduje emphasised.thst the administration has since outlawed the consumption of alcohol in all parts of the state

Represented by his deputy at the occasion, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the governor explained that the Hisbah Board was established with the aim of preventing the commission of evil social acts in the society.

He explained that as part of efforts aimed at enhancing the welfare of the personnel of the Hisbah Board, the state government will review their salaries before the expiration of the year while hinting also that the government has approved a new set of uniform for them.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties..therefore I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue give you all the support you need to succeed ” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina said that the value of the confiscated bottles of beer was worth over N200 million.

He further explained that the board secured a court order to enforce the destruction of the over 20 trucks of alcohol drinks.

Ibn Sina while expressing the appreciation of the support given to them by the State Government, assured that the Hisbah would not relent in its fight against immoral acts,that are destroying society.