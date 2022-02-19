From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has expressed bitterness over the haste with which the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recognized the governor’s faction of the party in the state soon after the Appeal Court judgment.

Shekarau, the leader of the faction contesting the state chairmanship of the party with the governor’s camp, regretted that similar treatment was not extended to them when they were the beneficiary of the judgment of the lower court. In an audio message to his supporters, Shekarau argued that, “We were in possession of the high court judgment for over two months. The national party failed to collect the judgment and confirm our elected leaders of the party and we remained loyal to the national leaders even at that, and we listened to the leadership and came to the dialogue table.

“But in less than two hours after the appeal court ruling, the national leadership of the party called the governor’s faction and confirmed them as leaders of the party in Kano State. This shows that there is a lot going on even at the national level of our party.

“We thought that the national party leadership will listen to us when the high court passed its ruling. They should have confirmed our election while awaiting the appeal court ruling and if the appeal court ruling goes contrary to the high court ruling, they can then confirm the other faction” he stated. While ruling out the chances of any further reconciliation with the governor’s side, Shekarau indicated that his faction had directed its lawyers to approach the Supreme Court.

In the meantime, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has extended a hand of friendship to the Shekarau-led faction, calling for an end to the rift. In Abuja, while addressing the media following the victory at the Appeal Court, Ganduje invited the opponents to join hands with him to build a strong party in the state while maintaining that the appeal court victory was a victory for all.

“I am appealing to them (Shakarau’s faction) because we are members of one family, the APC. So I’m appealing to them to come and Kano State is almost one hundred per cent APC, we will come together and forge ahead in such a manner,” he said.