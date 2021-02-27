From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has ordered that some tertiary institutions in the state are to be closed with immediate effect.

The fresh directive comes barely 24 hours after the state government closed 12 boarding secondary schools in the outskirts of the state.

The directive for students of the affected tertiary institutions to vacate their respective institutions was issued by the state commissioner for higher education, Dr Mariya Mohammed Binkure.

The affected institutions include RMK college of Advanced and Remedial Studies T/Wada, School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo, School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, Rano and ABCOAD Dambatta

The statement observed that with the new instruction, all students of the affected institutions are to vacate their campuses as soon as possible adding that a possible date for their re-opening will be communicated later..

The state government has also ordered the closure of some health training institutions in the state.

A statement signed by the Information Officer of the state Ministry of Health, Hadiza Mustapha Namadi, on Saturday said the closure is with immediate effect.

The health training institutions nclude School of Health Technology Bebeji, School of Nursing Madobi, Schools of Midwifery Gwarzo, Gezawa and Dambatta.

The statement added that adequate arrangements have been made for the students to continue with their academic activities, while asking parents and guardians to convey their children from their respective schools no later than Sunday morning.