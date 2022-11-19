The Speaker, Kano House of Assembly, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, has sponsored free medical treatments for patients from Dambatta and Makoda local government areas of the state.

Chidari, a stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) is the party candidate for Dambatta/Makoda federal constituency in the forthcoming elections.

A statement by Uba Abdullahi, the Chief Press Secretary of the House, explained that the medical outreach was in collaboration with Islamic Medical Doctors Association of Nigeria (IMAN).

He explained that the programme was aimed at ensuring that his constituents were healthy for them to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

According to him, the programme will commenceo Saturday at General Hospital Dambatta.

“The Speaker is committed to the well-being of the people of Dambatta and Makoda as well as the great people of the state.

“It is expected that patients from the two localities will benefit from this free medical care courtesy of the Speaker Chidari and IMAN,” he explained.

The statement therefore urged patients from the areas to report to the hospital and enjoy free medical services.(NAN)