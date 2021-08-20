From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Thousands of dignitaries from within and outside the country, Friday, witnessed the wedding ceremony of Yusuf Buhari, the son of the President and Zahra, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi. The ceremony was conducted at the palace of the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, with President Buhari in attendance.

The solemnisation, which took place soon after Friday’s Jumat prayers, was conducted by the Minister of Communications and Digital information, Sheikh Isa Pantami. The sum of N500,000 was paid by President Buhari’s uncle, Mamman Daura to elder statesman and billionaire businessman Aminu Dantata, who received the dowry on behalf of the pride. The groom, Yusuf Buhsri dressed in white traditional wear was accompanied by a host of his friends to the venue of the wedding ceremony.

Earlier in the day, traffic to Bichi town, which is about 30 kilometres outside the city, was heavy as dignitaries poured into the state.

Saturday Sun observed that no fewer than 15 private jets landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday ahead of the wedding while all the major hotels in the state were fully booked.

Some of the notable guests included the Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo, Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan and a former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as well as the former President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Isoufou

The Federal Government delegation was led by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari who was accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Water Resources and others. Also in attendance at the wedding were state governors including the host governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Aminu Tambuwa of Sokoto State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, among others.

Also in attendance were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and a host of Senators. Many traditional rulers also graced the occasion, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Speaking to reporters, Gombe State governor, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya described the wedding as a national event. “We are happy that we have done it peacefully. I pray Allah in his infinite mercy will guide the couple to live happily in this. marriage for the future. “I saw solidarity, I saw peace and I saw harmony in this event. So I pray that God will continue to give us peace and harmony and I pray this will be celebrated by others,” the governor said.