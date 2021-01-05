From Desmond Mgboh,, Kano

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission has indicted the managers of the Foreign Scholarship Program initiated by the administration of Rabiu Musa Musa Kwankwaso in the state.

In a press briefing at the Commission’s office in the state, on Tuesday, Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado Esq explained that the Commission’s intervention revealed that, “There was no standard mode of financing the program by the erstwhile government’

” At the initial stage ,the SSGs office, Ministry of Highier Education and the Scholarship Board in the state were all involved in running the program, therefore, making it difficult to keep record., ” he stated.

He observed that the Commission found out that the program was run by consultants instead of the staff of the affected institutions while lamenting that the use of these consultants had made it easy to manipulate the .program.

Rimingado also acknolwedged that there were allegations of financial mafescene against the running of the program adding that some of the hardship encountered by the foriegn students in the course of their studies were caused by people who called themselves consultants and political gladiators

Rimingado also disclosed that the present administration,has expended the sum of N7 billion to settle issues and liabilities encountered in the foreign soholarship program initiated by the Kwankwaso administration.

He noted that in an effort to sanitize the program and address the observed shortfalls , the government has directed the Commission to assume supervise the foriegn scholarship program in the state.