The Kano State Fire Service rescued 11 persons and saved property worth N33 million from 97 fire incidents in the state in December 2019.

The service’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday that three lives were lost and properties worth N15 million were destroyed within the period.

He said that the service responded to nine rescue calls and 10 false alarms from residents during the month under review.

Mohammed identified careless handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical materials, the use of boiling rings and improper wiring of buildings as the major causes of fire incidents in the state.

He advised the residents not to misuse electrical appliances and stop the storage of petrol in their homes during harmattan to avert fire outbreaks. (NAN)